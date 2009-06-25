Fake Stress Test Leaker Hal Turner Arrested For Murder Threats

Remember Hal Turner? He’s the white supremacist blogger and radio host who briefly freaked the stock market out when he “leaked” some fake stress tests last April.



He’s now been arrested:

Chicago Breaking News: Hal Turner, an occasional talk show host on internet radio and blogger, was arrested today by the FBI in his New Jersey home on charges he threatened to murder three federal appeals court judges in Chicago following their recent ruling upholding handgun bans.

Lately Turner’s been making lots of waves, continuing to spread financial rumours, while also talking heavily about the Japan fake-bond conspiracy (which puts us in lovely company, we know).

Get out your tinfoil hats, folks.

