The White Stripes are selling 'Icky Trump' t-shirts to protest Donald Trump

After admitting that they were “disgusted” by Donald Trump’s use of their song “Seven Nation Army” earlier this week, The White Stripes have taken their protest of the Republican presidential nominee to another level.

The band’s label, Third Man Records, has released an anti-Trump t-shirt, labelled “Icky Trump” after the band’s 2007 single “Icky Thump.”

The back of the shirt features the following politically charged lyrics from the song “Icky Thump”:

“White Americans? What?

Nothing better to do?

Why don’t you kick yourself out?

You’re an immigrant too.

Who’s using who?

What should we do?

Well, you can’t be a pimp

And a prostitute too.”

The White Stripes are now a part of the long list of musicians who have publicly rebuked Trump for his unauthorised use of their music in his election campaign.

The “Icky Trump” t-shirts are available on the Third Man Records website.

Listen to “Icky Thump” below:

