MLB.com Takes Down Story That Quotes Mark Buehrle Saying He "Hoped" Mike Vick Would Get Hurt

Photo: MLB.com Screengrab

Harsh words.Apparently, they came from a piece MLB.com did – that’s how Yahoo! Sports quoted him, at least, but the line no longer appears in the story – on White Sox pitcher Mark Buehrle and the charity work he and his wife do for stray dogs.



It was a nice piece. We enjoy reading about athletes doing good in their community considering so much is made of each and every poor decision they make.

Speaking of dogs, and bad things athletes do, conversation turned to Mike Vick. And Buehrle became far less charitable. According to Yahoo! Sprots, he said:

“Even if you are not a dog lover, how can you sit there and make two dogs fight and one is going to die?” said (Buehrle). “How could you do that if you are somewhat sane?

“(Vick) had a great year and a great comeback, but there were times where we watched the game and I know it’s bad to say, but there were times where we hope he gets hurt. Everything you’ve done to these dogs, something bad needs to happen to these guys.”

Hopefully, the irony of these words wasn’t lost on you. Buehrle is incapable of comprehending how Mike Vick can enjoy watching dogs get hurt, all while Buehrle sits in front of his TV hoping Mike Vick gets injured. Ugh.

On the bright side, this gives us another excuse to link to the best baseball highlight of 2010.

And at least he didn’t go so far as to say Mike Vick should be executed.

