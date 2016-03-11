This is the only sneaker you should wear on your feet this spring

There are few items that can spice up a spring wardrobe like a fresh pair of white kicks.
The trend that just won’t quit will be back in full force this year, and you don’t want to be left out again. The good news is that, with so many options in this now very crowded field of menswear, you don’t have to be.
Whether it’s a cheaper pair of white Vans or a the ultra-luxe allure of a pair of Common Projects, there’s sure to be a pair of white sneakers that speaks to you.
Here are six of our favourites.
The granddaddy of this movement is the Common Projects Achilles.
It's a luxury leather sneaker that is far more popular than any $410 sneaker ought to be, and it has cemented its status as the obtuse pinnacle of minimal white sneakers. So loved for being completely devoid of branding and having the perfect silhouette, it's hard to say the competition is copying its success since the design is so uncomplicated.
Common Projects Original Achilles Leather Sneakers, $410.
Rancourt is better known for making moccasins than sneakers, but there's no denying they hit it out of the park with their Court Classics last summer.
They're clean and well-made, and reviewers are happy with how well they have held up. It's also worth noting the price point, which can be seen as a budget version of the fashion-forward Common Projects sneakers, as it's only two-thirds of the price for similar quality.
Rancourt Court Classic Low Sneaker, $260.
Vans is back at it again with the quintessential white canvas shoe. The minimal look can go anywhere from the street to the (casual) office.
J. Crew even has a long-standing collaboration with Vans for their own preppy take on the skater staple.
Vans Authentic Canvas Sneakers, $45.
The Stan Smith is one of the most popular sneakers in the world. The adidas classic is one of the best options for spring, with its simple silhouette and approachable price.
If you don't already have a pair, there's no way you can go wrong.
adidas Originals Stan Smith Leather Sneakers, $75.
Jack Purcells are pretty similar to Converse's other offerings, such as the ever-popular All-Star basketball sneaker.
The JP, however, distinguishes itself with a simpler take on the traditional silhouette, making it the perfect accompaniment to spring.
Converse 'Jack Purcell' Sneaker, $64.95.
New Balance is pretty great at making sneakers, and a white sneaker should be no different.
Our favourite is the 696 Deconstructed Leather, which adds interest with its holes while still maintaining a minimal design.
New Balance 696 Deconstructed Leather, $129.99.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.