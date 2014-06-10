You Can Buy A White PlayStation 4 This Fall

Sony just revealed plans to release a white PlayStation 4 this fall.
Sony Computer Entertainment President and Group CEO Andrew House announced the white console as part of a bundle with new game “Destiny” at its E3 media briefing Monday evening.
The 500 GB console will be available September 9. The bundle will come with a white DualShock controller.
Sony also announced that a beta for “Destiny” will launch July 17.
Watch the announcement below:
