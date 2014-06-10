You Can Buy A White PlayStation 4 This Fall

Kirsten Acuna
White playstation 4PlayStation/YouTube

Sony just revealed plans to release a white PlayStation 4 this fall.

Sony Computer Entertainment President and Group CEO Andrew House announced the white console as part of a bundle with new game “Destiny” at its E3 media briefing Monday evening.

The 500 GB console will be available September 9. The bundle will come with a white DualShock controller.

Sony also announced that a beta for “Destiny” will launch July 17.

Watch the announcement below:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.