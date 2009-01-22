White Powder Sent To The Journal

A hazmat crew is at WSJ HQ, as the paper received 10 envelopes containing a white powder. Always good to be vigilant about this stuff… but our default assumption about white powder is that it’s more likely than not to be a prank rather than an actual bio attack, like anthrax.



Both Reuters and the New York Times have been hit by the same in recent months.

