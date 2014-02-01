Suspicious White Powder Sent To New Jersey Hotels Near MetLife Stadium

SB Nation

A suspicious white powder was found on letters sent to several hotels near MetLife Stadium in New Jersey ahead of this weekend’s Super Bowl, NorthJersey.com reports.

Hazardous materials teams and a bomb squad responded to the hotels, according to CNN. Six letters were found total, and one was sent to the Manhattan office of former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani.

Police told NorthJersey.com that preliminary tests showed the substance was cornstarch.

The FBI is investigating the letters, according to ABC 7.

