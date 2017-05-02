The iconic white plastic MacBook is now obsolete

Getty Customers at the Apple Store try out a new MacBook laptop computer on July 19, 2006.

Apple said on Monday that a few of its older Mac laptops are now obsolete, which means that Apple won’t fix them anymore (except in certain places with strong laws, like California.)

One of the laptops that Apple declared obsolete is its last plastic MacBook, which was released in 2010, according to MacRumors. Apple typically declares products obsolete when they were discontinued more than 7 years ago.

The white polycarbonate MacBook was first introduced in 2006 when Apple was making white iPods, and the company had aligned its colour scheme with the glossy white look.

But Apple later embraced a machined aluminium look championed by design chief Jony Ive, which can still be seen on models like the MacBook Pro and MacBook Air, and Apple’s white products were slowly phased out.

Other Mac models that were declared obsolete on Monday include:

– MacBook Pro (13-inch, Mid 2009)

– MacBook Pro (15-inch, 2.53GHz, Mid 2009)

– MacBook Pro (15-inch, Mid 2009)

Apple’s full list of obsolete products is here.

