White Party Gains Ground In Economically Distressed UK

Another datapoint for the “UK is cracking” meme. A white nationalist party, the British National Party, is rapidly gaining ground in regional elections. In one election, it garnered 20% of the vote, earning it 9 out of 60 local assembly seats.



Not surprisingly, the party is particularly strong in blue collar areas, winning 25% of the vote in a neighbourhood that includes a Ford motor plant. The BNP’s electoral gains follow protests against immigrant workers, as the cops have been told to prepare for a “summer or rage.”

As for the country’s teetering financial system a new report indicates that banks saw massive outflows of foreign capital — amounting to some 15% of assets held — over the last year.

The nightmare scenario for the UK: That it turns out to be a big-version of Iceland, but with far less social cohesion and a lot more bloody rioting.

