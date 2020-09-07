17 outfits that prove you can — and should — wear white after Labour Day

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Meghan Markle sporting a white coat and matching hat.

As the end of summer nears, some people may feel the urge to stow away their white clothing items until the following year, in order to follow the “no white after Labour Day” rule.

According to a video from Time, this “rule” may have originated in the early 20th century out of necessity: Before people had air conditioning, they wore white during the hot summer months in order to stay cool. However, with the start of rainy fall weather, wearing white outfits was no longer practical â€” so white became an out-of-season colour, and swapping light shades with darker-coloured ensembles was a sign of re-entering the workplace or school.

However, celebrity fashion stylist and co-founder/style director of Athleisure Mag, Kimmie Smith previously told Insider that this is an outdated concept today. “The biggest fashion myth that I don’t agree with is this imaginary rule of not being able to wear white after Labour Day,” she said. “White is a neutral and can be worn at any time. It gives most skin tones a natural glow and shouldn’t be relegated to a certain time of year.”

Stacy London, a stylist and former host of TLC’s “What Not to Wear” agrees, telling The Baltimore Sun, “There is no such thing as rules. Rules like ‘don’t wear white after Labour Day’ or ‘shoes matching the handbag’ are antiquated. Modern women should feel free to experiment.”

Here are 17 ensembles that will inspire you to put your white clothes to good use, no matter the time of year.

Kate Middleton is known for her amazing winter coats, including this stunning white one.

Kate Middleton has sported a ton of sophisticated winter coats over the years, including a plaid one from Zara that sold out shortly after she was spotted wearing it.

Meghan Markle also looks dazzling in a white coat, especially with her coordinating hat.

Before Archie was born, Markle showed off her baby bump with a beautiful white dress, and 24 hours after her appearance, there was a 500% increase in online demand for the item, according to previous reporting by Insider on a survey published by fashion platform Lyst.

A leather jacket will turn any piece, no matter how summery, into a perfect fall outfit.

When debating whether or not to sport white after Labour Day, people should remember that white is a neutral colour, and as such can be worn with anything.

“Like black, white is a neutral that matches everything,” said Southern California stylist Catherine Bachelier in a previous story for Insider.

Ashley Graham’s take on wearing white after Labour Day came in the form of a two-piece ensemble with draped fabric.

Despite clothing rules of the past, wearing head-to-toe white is now a popular look among celebrities and style influencers.

Wearing white from head-to-toe can make for a classy look that adds brightness to even the gloomiest of winter days.

Sporting the “winter white” trend is all about pairing the right layers, like warm sweaters and heavy coats.

Wearing post-Labour Day white can come in the form of a comfortable sweater that makes a statement.

A thick mockneck sweater is a stylish as well as practical winter wardrobe staple, and wearing it in white adds a touch of light on a cold day.

White jeans were once thought of as being strictly for summer, but they can easily be worn in any season.

Stylist Megan Georgiane told Insider she recommends pairing white denim with sweaters or tunics.

Darker-coloured accessories and a jacket can give contrast to a white-on-white outfit.

Model Kaia Gerber proves that white-on-white can also look super autumny.

Wearing white-on-white has never looked as effortless as when Gigi Hadid sported this mostly monochromatic look.

Gigi Hadid’s snakeskin-printed boots are an edgy addition to the crisp ensemble.

Adding a brightly coloured accessory to a mostly white outfit can make a fun statement.

Gwyneth Paltrow’s wide-leg trousers, sneakers, and bright blue bag prove that post-Labour Day whites can be casual and customisable.

Sonequa Martin-Green wore an all-white pantsuit and blazer that would look beautiful any time of year.

In recent years, oversized blazers and pantsuits have become a huge trend.

This white and cream outfit proves that even light-coloured linen pants can be worn year-round.

Adding chunky scarves and sweaters will turn even the most summery piece into a solid fall staple.

Wearing whites year-round can also look amazing with other neutrals, like cream, tan, or taupe.

Adding other patterns via accessories like snakeskin booties or textured outerwear can dress up an otherwise all-white outfit.

Not all white garments are designed with spring or summer in mind, like this unique blazer worn by actress Logan Browning.

The stunning blazer with black appliques proves white-coloured statement garments aren’t only reserved for warm weather.

White shoes also don’t have to be reserved for spring and summer.

The white boot trend was huge last year.

Diane Keaton’s sophisticated belted coat turns white outerwear into a special ensemble.

“White adds a refreshing crispness to any dark seasonal wardrobe, so it’s no wonder [that] celebrities, bloggers and stylists are decked out in this invigorating trend,” stylist Megan Georgiane told Insider.

Adding denim to an all-white outfit is another stylish way to wear the neutral year-round.

Heidi Klum glows in white booties paired with a white jacket and shirt.

