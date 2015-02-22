White Night: Melbourne comes to life in light show spectacular

Sarah Kimmorley
Royal Exhibition Building in Carlton Gardens is lit up with a kaleidoscope of colours. Photo: White Night Melbourne/ Facebook.

White Night Melbourne has illuminated Victoria’s capital, with a festival of light shows that was expected to attract half a million people.

The event, which is Inspired by Paris’ Nuit Blanche and the international network of international White Night programmes, is a one night only spectacle offering 12 hours of free and ticketed entertainment run by the Victorian government.

As revellers hit the streets, photos of the Yarra River, Queen Victoria Gardens and other parts of the transformed city lit up social media.

From giant floating lotus lilypads to a fire-breathing metal dragon, here’s a look at some of the best from White Night.

