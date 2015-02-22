White Night: Melbourne comes to life in light show spectacular

White Night Melbourne has illuminated Victoria’s capital, with a festival of light shows that was expected to attract half a million people.
The event, which is Inspired by Paris’ Nuit Blanche and the international network of international White Night programmes, is a one night only spectacle offering 12 hours of free and ticketed entertainment run by the Victorian government.
As revellers hit the streets, photos of the Yarra River, Queen Victoria Gardens and other parts of the transformed city lit up social media.
From giant floating lotus lilypads to a fire-breathing metal dragon, here’s a look at some of the best from White Night.
"@Geelong_Mayor This is how #Melbourne looks at #WhiteNight Great job [email protected] #Australia #WhiteNightMelb pic.twitter.com/GuXr919Pbt"
— Darryn Lyons (@DarrynLyons) February 21, 2015
#WhiteNightMelb four elements at the original major events venue Exhibition Building pic.twitter.com/wvTOvWjThv
— Martin Foley (@MartinFoleyMP) February 21, 2015
A different kind of rush hour down Flinders Street tonight #WhiteNightMelb pic.twitter.com/v39wUaA7K9
— Melbourne, Australia (@Melbourne) February 21, 2015
Leaving the @storm Game? Head to Birrarung Marr to see The Crucible #firebreathingdragon #WhiteNightMelb pic.twitter.com/yRWxKwvmCA
— WhiteNight Melbourne (@whitenightmelb) February 21, 2015
Sofles – graffiti mapped – don't miss it. Spectacular at #WhiteNightMelb #3 pic.twitter.com/sTblbK9dwQ
— Martin Foley (@MartinFoleyMP) February 21, 2015
RT @BrendanBale: Enjoying #RabbitHole @Library_Vic #WhiteNightMelb pic.twitter.com/qVtVB5TSVs
— Melbourne, Australia (@Melbourne) February 21, 2015
Head down the Rabbit Hole @Library_Vic You would be mad not to move towards Northern Lights #WhiteNightMelb pic.twitter.com/WNybyCId1i
— WhiteNight Melbourne (@whitenightmelb) February 21, 2015
Exhibition buildings – magnificent #WhiteNightMelb pic.twitter.com/EhfyM4eMLr
— Brett Mcleod (@Brett_McLeod) February 21, 2015
#whitenightmelb pic.twitter.com/VsPAMdpqmg
— david dougan (@valpaluza) February 21, 2015
Fire breathing dragon at Birrarung Marr. It's hot! #WhiteNightMelb @abcnewsMelb pic.twitter.com/cguIHrBvqT
— Stephanie Anderson (@skateanderson) February 21, 2015
RT @CarmelaSimms: Gothic #FlindersStreet #Whitenightmelb pic.twitter.com/TP5djiXUzh
— Melbourne, Australia (@Melbourne) February 21, 2015
Some of the projections for which #WhiteNightMelb is known pic.twitter.com/xsNiMkoZUA
— Stephanie Anderson (@skateanderson) February 21, 2015
@abcnews #WhiteNightMelb pic.twitter.com/8lOPkn48hS
— annierunnalls (@annierun) February 21, 2015
Wonderland parading work on a grand scale captivating viewers. Are you on your way to Jazz at the @ForumMelbourne ? pic.twitter.com/egxY3HjE6J
— WhiteNight Melbourne (@whitenightmelb) February 21, 2015
The Golden Mirrored Carousel @ngvmelbourne #WhiteNightMelb #reflections pic.twitter.com/m3vyWvRwuT
— WhiteNight Melbourne (@whitenightmelb) February 21, 2015
#WhiteNightMelb @abcnews pic.twitter.com/SClMYv84zT
— annierunnalls (@annierun) February 21, 2015
Sita's Garden of delights! Great position for the sun coming up! #illumination #WhiteNightMelb pic.twitter.com/bjJP3uc9nM
— WhiteNight Melbourne (@whitenightmelb) February 21, 2015
"@valpaluza: #whitenightmelb pic.twitter.com/FqRdYvO9Cx" Great photo #dawn
— Sue O'Connor (@Sue_OConnor) February 21, 2015
