White Night: Melbourne comes to life in light show spectacular

Royal Exhibition Building in Carlton Gardens is lit up with a kaleidoscope of colours. Photo: White Night Melbourne/ Facebook.

White Night Melbourne has illuminated Victoria’s capital, with a festival of light shows that was expected to attract half a million people.

The event, which is Inspired by Paris’ Nuit Blanche and the international network of international White Night programmes, is a one night only spectacle offering 12 hours of free and ticketed entertainment run by the Victorian government.

As revellers hit the streets, photos of the Yarra River, Queen Victoria Gardens and other parts of the transformed city lit up social media.

From giant floating lotus lilypads to a fire-breathing metal dragon, here’s a look at some of the best from White Night.

#WhiteNightMelb four elements at the original major events venue Exhibition Building pic.twitter.com/wvTOvWjThv — Martin Foley (@MartinFoleyMP) February 21, 2015

A different kind of rush hour down Flinders Street tonight #WhiteNightMelb pic.twitter.com/v39wUaA7K9 — Melbourne, Australia (@Melbourne) February 21, 2015

Sofles – graffiti mapped – don't miss it. Spectacular at #WhiteNightMelb #3 pic.twitter.com/sTblbK9dwQ — Martin Foley (@MartinFoleyMP) February 21, 2015

Head down the Rabbit Hole @Library_Vic You would be mad not to move towards Northern Lights #WhiteNightMelb pic.twitter.com/WNybyCId1i — WhiteNight Melbourne (@whitenightmelb) February 21, 2015

Some of the projections for which #WhiteNightMelb is known pic.twitter.com/xsNiMkoZUA — Stephanie Anderson (@skateanderson) February 21, 2015

Wonderland parading work on a grand scale captivating viewers. Are you on your way to Jazz at the @ForumMelbourne ? pic.twitter.com/egxY3HjE6J — WhiteNight Melbourne (@whitenightmelb) February 21, 2015

