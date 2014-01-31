How White Males Dominate The Sunday Politics Shows In One Chart

When you watch Meet the Press, Fox News Sunday, or Face the Nation on Sunday morning, do you ever think to yourself that it seems like a lot of the guests on the shows are white men?

If so, you’re right.

Today, Media Matters for America, a left-leaning media watchdog group, released their analysis of Sunday show guests in 2013 and found that white men dominate the shows.

Out of all guests in 2013 on the four Sunday shows on the broadcast networks (ABC’s This Week, NBC’s Meet The Press, CBS’ Face the Nation and Fox’s Fox News Sunday), 64% were white men. On CNN’s State of the Union, 54% were white men. Only on MSNBC’s Up with Steve Kornacki and Melissa Harris-Perry were white males a minority of the guests at 34%.

White men represented 31% of the population in the most recent Census.

These numbers get even worse when you look at them by ethnicity. On the four shows on broadcast networks, 84% of the guests were white, compared to 73% on CNN and 54% on MSNBC.

In terms of individual guests, Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) led the way. He conducted 21 solo interviews on the shows throughout 2013, more than any other figure, for a total time of more than three hours. Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) spent the second most time doing solo interviews.

The top Democrat was Secretary of State John Kerry with just under two hours of interview time.

As for ideology, NBC, ABC and CBS all included a diverse mix of opinions from both sides of the aisle. Fox, however, tended to have right-leaning figures on at nearly twice the rate as they had on those on the left.

Check out the full chart:

