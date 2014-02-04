Hotels Company Hacked, Exposing Consumer Credit Card Info

The credit and debit card information of thousands of guests who stayed at certain Marriott hotels in 2013 has been stolen, according to security blogger Brian Krebs.

The target was the hotel management company White Lodging, which also maintains some Hilton, Sheraton and Westin hotel franchises.

Bankers started noticing fraud on the compromised cards in March, according to Krebs. Only certain Marriott hotels were affected, including locations in Austin, Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles, Louisville, and Tampa.

White Lodging issued a statement saying “an investigation is in progress” and that they will “provide meaningful information as soon as it becomes available.”

The breach mostly affects credit and debit cards that were used at hotel gift shops and restaurants.

This isn’t the first data breach to affect Marriott hotels. In 2010, a man hoping for a security job at Marriott hacked into the company’s computer system and stole proprietary information.

Krebs is the same researcher who exposed the massive Target hack that has since been widely reported.

