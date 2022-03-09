I went to a Dolly Parton-themed restaurant that’s a pink palace of glitz, glam, and Champagne Jell-O shots — and I can’t wait to go back

- On a cross-country road trip, I went to White Limozeen, a Dolly Parton-themed restaurant in Nashville.
- I chose it in lieu of a stop at Dollywood, which was closed due to COVID-19 during my visit.
- Dolly fans shouldn’t miss the pink patio and Champagne Jell-O shots that honor the queen of country music.
While I’m not a huge country music fan, I am one of Dolly. I’ll never say no to jamming out to “Jolene,” and I’ve always respected her work as a businesswoman, musical icon, and overall disposition and true sense of grit.
So when my partner and I planned a cross-country road trip and found out Dollywood was closed due to COVID-19, we prioritized a stop in Nashville to enjoy the next best thing: White Limozeen, a Dolly Parton-themed rooftop restaurant and bar.
From the moment we entered the lobby, I was wowed by high ceilings peppered by colorful decor, retro neon signs, and pop art. I knew we were in for a good time.
En route to the rooftop, I noticed there was also an animatronic karaoke bar on the main floor called Cross-Eyed Critters, the name of which was inspired by lyrics from another country music star, Eric Church, and featured a Dolly Parton pinball machine.
Replete with disco ball-tiled ceilings, custom wallpaper, shag carpet, and a California king waterbed, the two-room accommodation is full of glitz and glam.
“It costs a lot of money to look this cheap,” a neon sign above the bed reads, quoting Dolly herself. Indeed, the suite starts at $699 a night.
Should I find myself here again, I wouldn’t mind sleeping under the iconic quote.
When we arrived at the hostess stand, we were promptly escorted to our table on the outside patio.
We got there on the early side around 5 p.m., and by 7 p.m., the restaurant was almost completely full. I noticed several large groups of women and what appeared to be bachelorette parties.
While I was dining outside on the rooftop patio, I’d love to come back to clink cocktails here.
I thought the hot pink and white fringe umbrellas and daybeds around the pool created a fun, convivial atmosphere and I would have loved to spend more time here during the day.
We were pleasantly surprised by the delightful chicken liver pie, which I paid for in full. It packed a sweet and savory punch thanks to delicate layers of strawberry preserves and chicken liver mousse with edible flower petals.
