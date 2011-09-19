Did AT&T Just Leak The iPhone 4S?

A supposed leaked image of AT&T’s internal inventory shows a listing for a white iPhone 4S. The spy shot was leaked to Engadget yesterday.



One of the most persistent rumours surrounding the iPhone refresh is that there will be a cheaper “4S” model launching along with a completely redesigned iPhone 5.

The listing appears along with the current line up of iPhones. But noticeably missing is the iPhone 3GS, which AT&T still sells.

See Also: Leaked images of the iPhone 5 redesign >

Here’s the shot. Judge for yourself:

Photo: Engadget

