White iPhone 4 This Month! iPhone 5 In September! (Report)

Apple will release the long-awaited white iPhone 4 by the end of this month on Verizon and AT&T, and maybe the iPhone 5 in September, Bloomberg reports.



The white iPhone 4 has been delayed for 10 months now after manufacturing difficulties. Apple marketing boss Phil Schiller recently said on Twitter it would be available soon.

Meanwhile Apple has made it known that it won’t release the new iPhone 5 in June as it usually does. Analysts think it could announce it in September. That might come with some sort of new version of the iPad 2 to shift the tablet’s release schedule to September, to take advantage of the holiday shopping season.

