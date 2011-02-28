Will The iPad 2 Come In White?

Pictures have leaked from China of an all-white iPad 2 front, which would seem to mean that the iPad 2 could come in white as well as black, 9to5 Mac reports.
After all, why not? Apple couldn’t pull off a white iPhone 4 because of engineering problems but the iPad is a different device, and it would make sense for Apple to have more than one colour.
Here’s a picture:
Photo: 9to5 Mac
