WHITE HOUSE: The World Has Not 'Done Enough' To Fight Ebola

AP/Bebeto Matthews White House national security adviser Susan Rice.

In an interview that aired on NBC’s “Meet The Press” on Sunday, White House national security adviser Susan Rice said the international community has taken sufficient steps to contain the Ebola epidemic in West Africa.

“They haven’t done enough. And we are pushing very hard for everybody to do more,” Rice said.

Rice also reiterated a statement made by President Barack Obama last week that the US is calling for an “all hands on deck” response to the virus.

“This is going to take all hands on deck, because the goal has to be to contain this epidemic in the three countries that we’ve seen in West Africa to try to prevent its spread and to provide the appropriate care to those that need it,” said Rice.

The White House has indicated the US is “prepared to devote more than $US1 billion” to confront the Ebola epidemic.

