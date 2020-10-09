The last time Trump said he tested negative for COVID-19 was in May, and the White House refuses to say if he's tested negative since

Nicholas Kamm/Getty President Donald Trump on June 5.

The White House has repeatedly refused to disclose when President Donald Trump last tested negative for COVID-19.

The last time Trump or anyone at the White House said on the record that the president tested negative was on May 21.

It’s unclear how frequently Trump has been tested since, and he has repeatedly flouted coronavirus precautions by holding public events with large crowds.

When a White House spokesman was asked when Trump was last tested and if he could specify any results between May 21 and Trump’s positive test on October 2, he said “the president is tested regularly.”

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Despite the seismic implications of the president of the US contracting a deadly and highly infectious disease with no cure, the White House is still providing very little basic information about President Donald Trump’s coronavirus status.

Aside from his positive-test announcement on Friday â€” which led to him being hospitalized with COVID-19 for three nights â€” the last time Trump was on the record talking about taking a test was in May, when he said, “I tested positively toward negative.”

Between Trump’s “positively toward negative” disclosure on May 21 and the tweet confirming he had tested positive for COVID-19 on October 2, the White House would not point Insider toward any specific instances when Trump even took a test.

At one point in July, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Trump was tested “multiple times a day.” He contradicted her later in the day and said he couldn’t recall taking more than one in 24 hours.

McEnany, along with other White House officials, such as spokeswoman Alyssa Farah, have declined to specify when Trump takes coronavirus tests or the last time he tested negative.

“I can’t reveal that at this time. Doctors would like to keep it private,” Farah said on Thursday.

The president attended 113 public events between his last known negative test and the night before he disclosed he had COVID-19, according to a database of his travel and events calendar from Factba.se, a site with a variety of Trump-related databases.

Insider asked the White House repeatedly on Thursday how often the president is tested, when his last test was, and if they had disclosed any tests taken since May 21.

“The president is tested regularly,” a White House spokesman said in an email.

He did not respond when asked to specify how frequently the president is tested.

Many events, few precautions from Trump



Other than the rare occasion when he wears a mask in public, like the first time he did in July, the president has mostly flouted basic public-health precautions. He’s also rarely enforced social-distancing rules and mask-wearing at his rallies and other public events.

Trump’s events have varied in size and density, but there have been a few noteworthy examples that posed more risk than others:

In fact, few guests seen wearing a mask during the pre-show entertainment. pic.twitter.com/6ZBX6F6VjM — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) August 28, 2020

September 8: Trump at a North Carolina rally mocked former Vice President Joe Biden for the social-distancing measures taken at his events.

Trump at a North Carolina rally mocked former Vice President Joe Biden for the social-distancing measures taken at his events. September 14: Trump held his first indoor rally in Nevada, against the warnings of Gov. Steve Sisolak and local public-health officials.

Trump held his first indoor rally in Nevada, against the warnings of Gov. Steve Sisolak and local public-health officials. September 26: Trump nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett at the White House in an event that has now been considered a superspreader for the virus, with more than 10 people testing positive afterward.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.