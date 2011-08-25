White House Won't Say If Obama Has "Framework" For Jobs Plan

Photo: AP Photo/Charles Dharapak

White House Deputy Press Secretary Josh Earnest would not say whether President Barack Obama has a “framework” for his jobs plan.Briefing the press from Martha’s Vineyard where Obama is vacationing, Earnest provided few details about the president’s proposals to promote job creation and bring down the debt — which White House officials said would be revealed in a speech shortly after labour Day.



While little of what has leaked appears to be different from what Obama has publicly been calling on for months, Earnest said “there will be ideas in the speech that i expect that you and others will see as new ideas.”

Earnest did say Obama would announce his plan after Mitt Romney will on September 6th — but said it could come as late as two weeks after the holiday.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.