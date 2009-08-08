White House: We're Still Going To 10% Unemployment

Don’t get too jazzed about the dip from 9.5% to 9.4% unemployment. We’re still going to 10% and above says The White House, which may be trying to downplay expectations.



Still, the fact that this is now being talked about is impressive. It was always seen as a foregone conclusion, and many thought that 12%-13% unemployment seemed like a slam dunk. On the other hand, as the unemployment rate is diminished somewhat as people lose benfits, we’re still a bit sceptical about what this number means.

