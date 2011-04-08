White House: We'll Veto One-Week Extension

Photo: AP Images

House Speaker was hoping he might get yet another extension in the ongoing negotiations over the 2011 Federal budget. No chance.



President Obama today let it be known that he would veto any such proposal. So it’s either get a deal done by tomorrow or the government shuts down.

Here’s the National Journal update:

The White House said point blank on Thursday that President Obama will veto H.R. 1363, the one-week government spending bill in the House that would fund defence spending through the end of fiscal 2011.

“This bill is a distraction from the real work that would bring us closer to a reasonable compromise for funding the remainder of Fiscal Year 2011 and avert a disruptive federal government shutdown that would put the nation’s economic recovery in jeopardy,” said a pointed statement of administration policy released midday Thursday.

Read the whole thing here.

