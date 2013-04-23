The White House's First-Ever Vine Stars Bill Nye The Science Guy

Ever since Vine climbed to the top of the U.S. App Store’s list of free apps this month, we’ve been noticing more and more advertisers jumping on the 6-second video social media platform in cool new ways.



Today, The White House decided to get in on the action, too.

Its first post might not be flashy, but it does star Bill Nye the Science Guy and “Reading Rainbow” / “Star Trek” star LeVar Burton at the White House Science Fair.



Five hours later, The White House has 323 followers and seven posts — all about science.

Here’s President Obama riding a bike-powered water filtration system.

The White House is known for its savvy social media strategy, so it was only a matter of time until the adept team took on Vine.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.