The White House Launches Beautifully Functioning Website To Crowdsource Which Of Its Turkeys Gets Pardoned

It’s two days before Thanksgiving, and one day before President Barack Obama gets to pardon a turkey in a White House tradition.

The White House has launched an online competition to determine which turkey the president will pardon.

(Just to clarify, this was done last year, too. And even though only one turkey will be officially “pardoned,” both will live.)

The candidates this year are “Caramel” and “Popcorn.” Caramel’s favourite song is “Bad Romance” by Lady Gaga, while Popcorn apparently prefers “Halo” by Beyonce.

You can find out more about each turkey’s bios here, as well as listen to their distinct gobbles, and you can vote on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.

Here’s a look at the two turkeys:

