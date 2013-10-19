The White House Has Finally Resumed Public Tours, After They Were Suspended Because Of The Sequester

The White House announced on Friday that it will resume public tours on a “limited schedule,” after they had been put on hold in March amid the implementation of the sequester cuts.

“The White House is pleased to announce the resumption of a limited schedule of East Wing and Executive Residence tours, beginning on Nov. 5,” the White House said in a statement. “Additionally, the White House will be opening its gardens and grounds to visitors on October 26 and 27.

“Members of the public interested in scheduling a tour of the East Wing and Executive Residence should contact their Member of Congress.”

The postponement of the tours had been a lightning rod of sorts for Republican criticism of the White House’s handling of the cuts. Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Texas) even introduced legislation that would have prevented President Barack Obama

The Secret Service had chosen to cut its staff to save money as the sequester took effect.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.