The White House Has Finally Resumed Public Tours, After They Were Suspended Because Of The Sequester

Brett LoGiurato

The White House announced on Friday that it will resume public tours on a “limited schedule,” after they had been put on hold in March amid the implementation of the sequester cuts.

“The White House is pleased to announce the resumption of a limited schedule of East Wing and Executive Residence tours, beginning on Nov. 5,” the White House said in a statement. “Additionally, the White House will be opening its gardens and grounds to visitors on October 26 and 27.

“Members of the public interested in scheduling a tour of the East Wing and Executive Residence should contact their Member of Congress.”

The postponement of the tours had been a lightning rod of sorts for Republican criticism of the White House’s handling of the cuts. Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Texas) even introduced legislation that would have prevented President Barack Obama

The Secret Service had chosen to cut its staff to save money as the sequester took effect.

