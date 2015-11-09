Inside America's most famous residential address

The mostpublic of private residences is a fortified command center for nearly 17,000 employees and is the home of the most powerful person in the world.
The White House has
six levels, 132 rooms, 35 bathrooms, 412 doors, 28 fireplaces, and requires 570 gallons of “Whisper White” paint to cover its outside surface.
On November 1, 1800 — 215 years ago this week — US President John Adams became the first to live at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, which at the time was unfinished and cost $US232,372 to build.
In honour of the 215-year anniversary of the first family to move into the White House, here’s a look inside America’s most famous home.
The following infographic and text was republished with permission from Around the World: An Atlas for Today by Gestalten.
And here's a layout of the West Wing. The West Wing is where the president and his executive staff are based. Some of the rooms within the West Wing are ...
In the past, the room was used as a workplace for secretaries or the president himself. Today the room is used as a dining room.
The West Colonnade walkway, also referred to as the '45-second commute' by insiders, is used by White House staff to travel between the West Wing and the official residence.
Here's a closeup of the Residence Villa, which contains both private quarters for the first family and rooms for state events. Some of the rooms within this part of the White House include ...
Here's a picture of the Obamas hosting a screening of 'Red Tails' to Tuskegee Airmen in the White House's 42-seat theatre.
The Office of the First Lady is also located in the East Wing. There has been only one exception -- then-First Lady Hillary Clinton, who chose to occupy an office in the West Wing, the power center of the White House.
