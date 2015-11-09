Inside America's most famous residential address

The mostpublic of private residences is a fortified command center for nearly 17,000 employees and is the home of the most powerful person in the world.

The White House has

six levels, 132 rooms, 35 bathrooms, 412 doors, 28 fireplaces, and requires 570 gallons of “Whisper White” paint to cover its outside surface.

On November 1, 1800 — 215 years ago this week — US President John Adams became the first to live at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, which at the time was unfinished and cost $US232,372 to build.

In honour of the 215-year anniversary of the first family to move into the White House, here’s a look inside America’s most famous home.

The following infographic and text was republished with permission from Around the World: An Atlas for Today by Gestalten.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.