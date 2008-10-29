White House To Banks: Lend Money Already!

The government guys are getting really annoyed that their plan isn’t working out.



AP:

An impatient White House served notice Tuesday on banks and other financial companies receiving billions of dollars in federal help to quit hoarding the money and start making more loans.

“What we’re trying to do is get banks to do what they are supposed to do, which is support the system that we have in America. And banks exist to lend money,” White House press secretary Dana Perino said.

Though there are limits on how much Washington can pressure banks, she noted that banks are regulated by the federal government.

“They will be watching very closely, and they’re working with the banks,” she said.

