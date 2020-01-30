The White House reportedly threatened John Bolton to stop him from publishing his book

AP Photo/Alex Brandon John Bolton.

The White House on Wednesday sent a formal threat to John Bolton to prevent him from publishing his upcoming tell-all book, reports say.

The former national security adviser’s book, titled “The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir,” is expected to undermine President Donald Trump’s impeachment defence.

This move comes as Trump and his allies are lashing out at Bolton, characterising him as part of a “deep state” dead set on ousting the president.

The White House on Wednesday formally threatened former national security adviser John Bolton to prevent him from publishing his tell-all book, “The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir.”

The news was first reported by CNN and confirmed by Axios.

Details about the threat were not immediately available.

This move comes hours after President Donald Trump lashed out at Bolton in a flurry of tweets. He deemed the memoir “nasty & untrue” and alleged that “we would be in World War Six by now,” if he had paid heed to Bolton’s advice.

Once beloved by the GOP, Bolton now being characterised by Trump and his allies as part of a “deep state” dead set on ousting the president.

The New York Times on Sunday reported that Bolton’s book, slated for release in March, contradicts the foundation of Trump’s defence against impeachment because it says that the president categorically linked Ukraine’s military aid to requests for investigations into political rivals.

Republicans are mulling over whether to call Bolton to testify in the Senate impeachment trial.

The White House, Bolton’s attorney, and Simon and Schuster, the book’s publisher, did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s requests for comment.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

