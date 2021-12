I went to the Aspen restaurant where Leonardo DiCaprio dined al fresco and see why it’s a celebrity favorite

On the list of Aspen staples is The White House Tavern.

During a recent trip to America’s most expensive ski town , nearly everyone I met recommended stopping at The White House Tavern for a casual bite. The restaurant is known for its all-day sandwich menu that features crispy chicken sandwiches, burgers, and salads.

Located in Aspen’s historic downtown, The White House Tavern is one of Aspen’s oldest buildings, according to the restaurant’s website. The white structure, originally built in 1883, once served as a miner’s cottage.

Over a hundred years later, and the same building is now known for serving celebrities and vacationers tasty sandwiches, fries, wine, and cocktails.