I went to the Aspen restaurant where Leonardo DiCaprio dined al fresco and see why it’s a celebrity favorite

- The White House Tavern in Aspen, Colorado, is a go-to restaurant for the rich and famous.
- In 2019, Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone were spotted bundled up and dining al fresco.
- I went to see why celebrities like it and thought it was welcoming with good service, but lacked vegetarian choices.
New restaurants are always popping up, but a few have become Aspen staples. If you’re looking for sushi, it’s practically assumed you’ll head to Matsuhisa. For a night of seafood, Clark’s Oyster Bar. For truffle fries, visit Ajax Tavern.
Located in Aspen’s historic downtown, The White House Tavern is one of Aspen’s oldest buildings, according to the restaurant’s website. The white structure, originally built in 1883, once served as a miner’s cottage.
Over a hundred years later, and the same building is now known for serving celebrities and vacationers tasty sandwiches, fries, wine, and cocktails.
While in Aspen, I decided to visit the restaurant to see if it lived up to the hype and whether I might have a potential celebrity spotting.
While I didn’t see any celebs, my waitress told me that everyone from Katy Perry to Kourtney Kardashian to Dua Lipa has visited the restaurant while she was working there.
In paparazzi photos from the meal, the trio was dressed for winter weather and enjoying the restaurant’s fries, sandwiches, and drinks.
In the summer, I imagined the outdoor area bustling with people. But in winter, it was practically deserted.
Although the restaurant had blankets and heaters for guests, the 30-degree temperature deterred most people away from the six outdoor tables.
A few guests braved the temperatures, but I headed indoors for warmth.
But I was wrong. As I walked through the front door and stepped inside, I noticed that nearly every table was full.
Servers and hosts scurried around the small building, and it was obvious that I arrived just in time for the lunch rush.
Larger parties were told there would be a wait for a table, and I felt victorious when I grabbed one of the last high tops.
I sat across from the open kitchen, where chefs and cooks scooped salad onto plates, cut crispy chicken sandwiches in half, and piled fries into serving cups.
My waitress told me I couldn’t go wrong ordering anything on the menu, but as a vegetarian, I found the menu to be lacking many options to choose from.
Since I couldn’t eat any of White House Tavern’s sandwiches, I had a lunch of snacks and sides.
I ordered the $8 fries and $12 kale salad (without rotisserie chicken) for a healthy balance of carbs and greens.
The $12 kale salad had a bright, peanut salad dressing and was topped with crushed peanuts and cheese. The peanuts gave the salad a nice crunch, and I happily ate the entire plate of leafy greens.
He was spotted forking a handful of fries into his mouth on his visit, and, of course, I wanted to try them myself.
The fries arrived with a side of ketchup, spicy mayo, and a salt shaker of spices.
It was fun having a variety of dipping sauces for the salty fries. I thought they had the right amount of crisp while keeping a pillowy, fluffy potato center.
She casually rattled off working while Kourtney Kardashian, Dua Lipa, The Chainsmokers, Leon Bridges, and Katy Perry dined at The White House Tavern.
She added that Leon Bridges happily took a seat at the bar when the restaurant had a two-hour wait.
But that was far from the truth. The White House Tavern was relaxed and approachable — the opposite of what I expected from a celebrity hotspot.
The simple menu and casual atmosphere welcome all types of Aspen vacations, part of what makes the restaurant an Aspen staple.
For the meat-eaters, it makes sense why Aspen is a go-to spot. The food is tasty, the service is fast, and the servers make you feel welcome no matter your celebrity status.
For full disclosure, Insider paid for the meal, in accordance with our reporting standards.