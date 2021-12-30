I went to the Aspen restaurant where Leonardo DiCaprio dined al fresco and see why it’s a celebrity favorite

I wasn’t as brave as DiCaprio and opted for a table inside.

With an empty patio and the knowledge that I was visiting Aspen during the off-season, I didn’t expect crowds inside The White House Tavern.

But I was wrong. As I walked through the front door and stepped inside, I noticed that nearly every table was full.

Servers and hosts scurried around the small building, and it was obvious that I arrived just in time for the lunch rush.

Larger parties were told there would be a wait for a table, and I felt victorious when I grabbed one of the last high tops.

I sat across from the open kitchen, where chefs and cooks scooped salad onto plates, cut crispy chicken sandwiches in half, and piled fries into serving cups.