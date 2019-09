Christina Romer and the Council of Economic Advisors have just put out a report on the affect ot he stimulus, also known as the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act. Among its claims: the stimulus has affected the trajectory of the decline, and employment in August is 1 million jobs better than it otherwise would have been.



CEA ARRA Report Final



