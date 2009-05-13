White House Still Hates CO2

If you were worried that the Obama administration was thinking about stripping the EPA of the right to regulate CO2, then calm down. They’re not.



Grist: The AP has what looks like a blockbuster story today: “White House memo challenges EPA finding on warming.” The Obama White House bashing the EPA process for regulating greenhouse gases! That’s huge!

Only the AP got the story completely wrong.

Here’s the backstory: Today, Republican senators released a memo that had been submitted to the EPA’s docket by the Office of Management and Budget (the EPA is accepting comments on its “endangerment finding“). The memo is blisteringly critical of the EPA’s process, its science, and its proposed use of the Clean Air Act.

Republicans trumpeted this as official OMB—i.e., “Obama White House”—feedback.

But it’s not. When the EPA released its draft finding, the OMB undertook a standard process called Interagency Review. It sent the finding to every government department and agency (dozens), asking for feedback. It then collected all the comments it received and submitted them to the EPA, as required by law.

So the comments in the memo (and the other memos submitted today) could have come from anywhere within the federal bureaucracy.

