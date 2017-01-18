Here's the video of Steve Jobs the White House is using to recruit tech talent

Healthcare.gov, the student loan calculator, and digital immigration forms have one major thing in common: the U.S. Digital Service.

The U.S. Digital Service is a White House organisation created by Obama in 2014 to help the government ditch its “outdated tools and systems.” The group aims to recruit some of the top technology talent into government positions to help build tools like the student loan calculator.

As we transition from one administration to another, the team doesn’t show signs of slowing down its recruiting efforts. On Tuesday, the USDS tweeted a 1994 video of Steve Jobs being interviewed by the Silicon Valley Historical Association.

In the video, Jobs encourages people to reach beyond a “limited life,” which he defines as staying on the given path of having a nice family and saving a little money. He encourages people to change, influence, and build a new kind of life.

You can see the full video and the U.S. Digital Service’s tweet here:

When you use your talents to serve: Veterans Students Immigrants All Americans You’ll never be the same again: https://t.co/BDg4GsLgxO

— U.S. Digital Service (@USDS) January 17, 2017

