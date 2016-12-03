White House: Obama is 'interested in the changing ways people consume info,' but not starting a media company

The White House’s director of communications, Jen Psaki, tweeted on Friday that Obama “is interested in the changing ways people consume info, but he has no plans to get into the media business after he leaves office.”

Psaki was likely responding to a story posted Friday on Mic.com that “Obama has been discussing a post-presidential career in digital media and is considering launching his own media company.”

The Mic story, citing multiple anonymous sources, said that Obama met with Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Lima, Peru last month to discuss his ambitions in the media industry.

Psaki’s tweet, however, seemed to rule that out.

The Obamas recently bought a house in the Kalorama section of Washington, DC and will live there after Donald Trump is inaugurated on January 20.

