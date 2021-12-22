White House staffers said it’s ‘beyond demoralizing’ to see ‘DC Randos’ touring the West Wing before those who work with the Biden administration, a new report says

A White House Military social aide walks through the Cross Hall of the White House during a press preview of the White House holiday decorations in Washington, DC on November 29, 2021. ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

White House staffers were upset that other DC employees got to tour the White House before them, according to Politico

WH Operations set aside three days for staffers to bring their families to the building to see the holiday decor.

In Politico’s “West Wing Playbook,” White House officials shared low morale and lack of appreciation.

White House staffers told Politico that it’s “beyond demoralizing” to see other DC employees getting to tour the White House before them.

In Wednesday’s “West Wing Playbook” newsletter, an unspecified number of unnamed White House staffers expressed low morale and lack of appreciation working for the Biden administration.

The atmosphere was exemplified as the White House set aside three days for staffers to bring their friends and family to tour the building and see the holiday decor, using a lottery system to dole out slots for staffers to come in, per the newsletter.

White House Operations later asked employees to volunteer to staff five extra days for tours for non-White House staff. Some disgruntled staffers groused over “DC Randos” posting to social media that they visited the White House, according to Politico.

“No one expects business as usual during the pandemic, but it’s beyond demoralizing, it’s insulting — especially when you see DNC and Hill staff and other DC types get invited,” one White House official told Politico. “Many colleagues have brought this up to me unprompted. And I’ve had DC friends ask me if I wanted to grab coffee after they attended.”

The official added: “Meanwhile, we work here, and most of us haven’t worked here before or stepped foot into the White House.”

Representatives from the White House didn’t immediately return Insider’s request for comment.