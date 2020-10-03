These are the members of the White House staff and inner circle who have tested positive for COVID-19 this year

Jabin Botsford/Getty Images White House coronavirus response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx, left, and Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci, both wearing face masks listen as President Donald J. Trump participates in a vaccine development event in the Rose Garden at the White House on Friday, May 15, 2020 in Washington, DC.

President Donald Trump and Melania announced early Friday that they have tested positive for COVID-19 and are in isolation.

The couple are among the latest White House occupants to test positive for the coronavirus.

Secret Service, campaign officials, cafeteria workers, and others have battled with the virus in recent months.

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania are now among the more than 7 million Americans who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Since the arrival of COVID-19 early this year, the world has watched as people who work in the White House or close to the couple have been diagnosed, questioning whether or not Trump or his wife had been exposed.

On Thursday Trump was tested for the novel coronavirus after his close confidante and White House counselor, Hope Hicks, tested positive earlier this week. He and Melania Trump announced hours later that they had been infected and were in isolation.

Here are the men and women who work within the walls of the White House who we know have had positive tests.

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump

JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images President Donald Trump and Melania tweeted early Friday morning that their COVID-19 tests were positive.

President Donald Trump tweeted just before 1 a.m. on Friday that he and Melania had tested positive for the coronavirus and would quarantine.

White House physician Sean Conley issued a statement confirming the diagnosis, and said that the couple were “both well at this time” and planned to remain at the White House during their recovery.

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

Being over 70 and clinically obese, Trump is at high risk of complications from the coronavirus.

If Trump becomes incapacitated, Vice President Mike Pence would be next in line to act in his place.

Hope Hicks, counselor to Trump

Alex Wong/Getty Images Hicks travelled with Trump aboard Air Force One to and from the first debate Tuesday.

The White House became aware on Wednesday that Hope Hicks, counselor to the President, had tested positive for coronavirus.

Bloomberg News,The New York Times, and CNN reported on Thursday that Hicks travelled with Trump aboard Air Force One to and from the first debate Tuesday between him and the Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

Hicks, 31, has told people close to her that she is experiencing some symptoms of the disease.

She was not wearing a mask Tuesday when she rode in a staff van with White House adviser Stephen Miller, Trump campaign adviser Jason Miller, and some others, Bloomberg reported.

Hicks, Trump’s former communications director, reports to senior adviser and Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner.

RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel

Photo by Chris Carlson-Pool/Getty Images RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel tested positive Wednesday, but didn’t mention of it in a Fox News appearance the next day

Ronna McDaniel, chairwoman of the Republican National Committee, tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday.

McDaniel has mild symptoms. She was with President Donald Trump last Friday, but has remained at her home in Michigan since last Saturday, Business Insider’s Eliza Relman reported.

The chairwoman didn’t go public with her diagnosis until after the media reported it Friday. She did a remote interview on Fox News a day earlier without making any mention of it.

National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien

SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien tested positive in July and, at the time, was the highest ranking official with the virus

National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien became ill with the coronavirus in July after attending a family event, Bloomberg first reported at the time.

At the time, O’Brien was the highest ranking official who had tested positive.

O’Brien, 54, hadn’t worked in the White House for a week before he was diagnosed.

White House economist Tomas Philipson

REUTERS/Fred Prouser White House economist Tomas Philipson told the Wall Street Journal he had a mild case in June

White House economist Tomas Philipson announced in June that he had a mild case of the coronavirus, with a fever that lasted one day, The Wall Street Journal reported at the time.

Philipson was the acting chairman of the White House Council of Economic Advisers, but left his position later in June.

After recovering, he told The Journal that he planned to return to his professorship at the University of Chicago.

Trump campaign advisor Kimberly Guilfoyle

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images Kimberly Guilfoyle tested positive before an Independence Day celebration at Mt. Rushmore.

Kimberly Guilfoyle, the former Fox News host and senior adviser to the Trump campaign, received her positive test result just before she was slated to attend a Fourth of July celebration at Mt. Rushmore.

Guilfoyle, who is also Donald Trump Jr.’s girlfriend and oversees fundraising for the president’s reelection campaign, didn’t travel with the president to the event and was isolated after her diagnoses.

“After testing positive, Kimberly was immediately isolated to limit any exposure,” Sergio Gor, the chief of staff for the Trump Victory Finance Committee, told CNN at the time. “She’s doing well, and will be retested to ensure the diagnosis is correct since she’s asymptomatic, but as a precaution will cancel all upcoming events.”

Donald Trump Jr. was not infected at the time.

Katie Miller, Mike Pence’s spokeswoman and Stephen Miller’s wife

Associated Press/Patrick Semansky When Katie Miller returned to work in late May, she announced she was COVID-19 free and pregnant.

Katie Miller, Vice President Mike Pence’s press secretary, tested positive for the coronavirus in May.

Miller is the wife of Stephen Miller, President Donald Trump’s senior adviser and primary speechwriter.

The vice president didn’t quarantine, despite having spent time with Miller.

When Miller returned to work at the end of May, she announced that she was both coronavirus free and pregnant.

Several Trump campaign officials and Secret Service members

Win McNamee/Getty At least six people involved in the planning of Trump’s Tulsa rally in June were infected.

Dozens of Secret Service members were asked to quarantine following Trump’s campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in June.

At least six people who were involved in the planning of the campaign, including two Secret Service officials tested positive.

The two Secret Service employees, one advance agent and one officer, didn’t attend the rally, but had attended a meeting with other officers a day earlier.

A Marine assigned to the military unit that flies Marine One

Drew Angerer/Getty Images A Marine assigned to Trump’s helicopter squadron tested positive in July.

A Marine assigned to Marine Helicopter Squadron 1, which is responsible for transporting the President, tested positive in July, Politico reported at the time.

Marine spokesman Capt. Joseph Butterfield told Politico at the time that adding that squadron administers 80 to 100 tests per week.

The helicopter was sanitised after the positive test.

A personal valet to Trump

Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images A personal valet to Trump, a Navy member, tested positive in July

A personal valet to Trump tested positive for the coronavirus in July.

Trump was “upset” when he learned about the diagnosis, CNN reported at the time.

“We were recently notified by the White House Medical Unit that a member of the United States Military, who works on the White House campus, has tested positive for Coronavirus,” deputy White House press secretary Hogan Gidley said in a statement to CNN at the time. “The President and the Vice President have since tested negative for the virus and they remain in great health.”

The valet was not named publicly.

White House cafeteria worker

DEA/M. BORCHI/Getty A White House cafeteria and eatery were closed in July after an employee tested positive.

A White House cafeteria and eatery were closed in July after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus.

An email was sent to the administration at the time, informing them about the case, but also indicating that the risk of exposure was low because safety precautions had been taken.

“There is no reason for panic or alarm,” the email read, according to CNN.

Ike’s Eatery, in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, and the cafeteria in the New Executive Office Building were both temporarily closed.

