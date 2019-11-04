Kids were asked to 'Build the Wall' with paper bricks at a White House Halloween party

Andrew Renneisen/Getty Images A supporter of Republican Presidential candidate Donald Trump stands across the street from a protest held by a number of Latino organisations outside of NBC Studios on November 7, 2015 in New York City.

At a Halloween party for the families of White House staff, executive branch employees, and VIP guests, kids were encouraged to participate in crafts – including one that asked them to “Build the Wall” with paper bricks that had their names on them.

Yahoo News obtained a photo of the craft station that shows the red, rectangular paper bricks on a wall inside the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, which is located next to the White House and houses White House staff.

One party attendee told Yahoo News they were “horrified,” along with others, to see the craft station.

The stations were supposed to follow the party’s theme of “When I grow up I want to be…” A station next to the “Build the Wall” craft, which was outside the speechwriter’s office, featured children’s construction worker costumes and a sign that said “Trump’s Crew.”

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Photos obtained by Yahoo News show the young guests at a White House staff Halloween party for families were asked to “Build the Wall” with paper bricks as part of a crafts station.

On October 25, a party for families of executive branch employees and other VIP guests took place at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building (EEOB), which is next to the White House and houses its staff.

The hallways of the building were decorated by each office with activities for kids. Upstairs, in the vice president’s ceremonial office, Vice President Mike Pence was present for an activity where kids made paper aeroplanes.

But on the first floor, outside the speechwriter’s office and next to the office of digital strategy, kids were handed red, rectangular pieces of construction paper and asked to write their names on it. Some affixed American flag stickers to their “bricks,” which were then adhered to look like a brick wall around the “Build the Wall” bubble letters.

EXCLUSIVE: At a White House Halloween party, children were encouraged to help “Build the Wall” with their own personalized bricks https://t.co/ckofO1fIrY by @janawinter, @hunterw & @CEDickson pic.twitter.com/X6QExgMNZ4 — Yahoo News (@YahooNews) November 2, 2019

There were also “America First” signs next to the wall, and at the next display a few doors down, kid-sized construction worker costumes hung next to a cutout of President Donald Trump and a sign that said “Trump’s Crew.”

One attendee told Yahoo News anonymously that “we were horrified” to see the “Build the Wall” activity. The theme of the party was “When I grow up I want to be…” and offices were instructed to make kid-friendly, interactive, and inspiring stations for trick-or-treaters.

Other offices embraced non-political themes like candy shops, cobwebs, carnival games, and inflatable guitars. Previous EEOB Halloween party attendees from former President Barack Obama’s administration told Yahoo News that decorations and activities in previous years hadn’t strayed into political territory.

“To the extent the wall is just a xenophobic symbol, this is obviously a gross thing to have children do,” Ben Rohrbaugh, a National Security Council staffer from the Obama administration, told Yahoo News.

The White House didn’t immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.