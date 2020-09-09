The White House is repairing damages to its South Lawn after it was used to host the GOP convention

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images Guests gather to watch President Donald Trump deliver his acceptance speech for the Republican presidential nomination on the South Lawn of the White House on August 27, 2020.

The White House South Lawn is undergoing repairs after it was used for the Republican National Convention, The Washington Post reported.

A White House spokesman told Business Insder that the repairs would not be funded by taxpayer money, and officials told the Post that they will be paid for President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign.

Trump has been criticised for accepting his official GOP nomination for president at the White House, with experts experts saying he abused his office for personal gain.

CNN also reported that repairs are underway in the White House Rose Garden, less than three weeks after Melania Trump’s redesign was unveiled.

Business Insider has contacted the White House and the Trump campaign for comment.

President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign is paying to repair damage to the White House South Lawn after it was used for the Republican National Convention last month, The Washington Post reported.

White House spokesman Judd Deere told Business Insider that “the sod is being replaced at no cost to taxpayers,” adding that “Additionally, there has been other planned infrastructure work taking place on the south grounds.”

A Trump campaign official also told The Post that the resodding costs will be taken out of campaign funds.

Katie Liming, a spokeswoman for the National Park Service Capital Region, also told The Post: “Turf restoration is underway on the South Lawn. The National Park Service is using cost recovery funds from the RNC to pay for the work. Cost recovery was a condition of the permit for the event and federal funds were not used.”

The cost of the South Lawn reparations are not known. The White House did not comment on the project’s cost.

The RNC, which this year was held from August 24 to 27, involved many people in the audience as well as heavy equipment for televising the event.

Photos showed around 1,500 people close together and not wearing masks on the lawn for Trump’s speech during the event.

The August RNC came under heavy criticism for ignoring social distancing guidelines â€” and for being at the White House in the first place.

Experts pointed to what they said were numerous ethics violations during the event, and noted that using the White House as a backdrop was an abuse of power for Trump’s personal gain.

They painted the ceremony as a clear violation of the Hatch Act, a federal law that the bars federal employees from engaging in any political activities, including campaigning, in their official capacities.

Repairs in the White House Rose Garden are also underway,CNN reported Tuesday. They come less than three weeks after First Lady Melania Trump’s redesign â€” the first in decades â€” was unveiled.

Erin Scott/Reuters A general view of the newly-revamped White House Rose Garden in August 2020.

CNN reported that Melania Trump held a private party there on August 22 to celebrate the new renovations, which took approximately three weeks.

She also gave her RNC speech from the garden.

A source with knowledge of the works told CNN that the garden is experiencing “issues with water drainage” and “some minor complications with updated construction.”

The Post also noted that journalists have been brought to different areas of the White House, meaning they have not seen the works underway on the lawn or in the garden.

