The Guy Arrested For Firing A Shot At The White House May Have Spent Time At 'Occupy' Protests

Photo: AP

The 21-year-old man alleged to have fired a semi-automatic rifle at the White House is believed to have spent time at Occupy Wall Street encampments.ABC News reports Oscar Ramiro Ortega-Hernandez is mentally ill, and has an extensive criminal record. The U.S. Park Police say he possibly spent time at Occupy DC.



Authorities suspect Ortega-Hernandez had been in the area for weeks, coming back and forth to the Washington Mall. Before the shooting, he was detained by local police at an abandoned house. U.S. Park police say Ortega may have spent time with Occupy D.C. protesters.

Ben Smith at Politico suggests this could be a huge problem for the Occupy movement.

The mirror-image campaigns to tar the Tea Party and the “Occupy” movement are based, in no small part, on guilt by association. But nobody anywhere near the Tea Party ever took a shot at the White House.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.