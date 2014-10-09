An Obama Administration Aide Was Reportedly Involved In The 2012 Secret Service Prostitution Scandal

Despite White House denials of inappropriate behaviour from administration staffers during a prostitution scandal that rocked the Secret Service in 2012, a new report from The Washington Post suggests an Obama aide had a prostitute staying with him overnight at his hotel at the time.

According to hotel logs reviewed by The Post, Jonathan Dach, then a 25-year-old law student helping in the White House travel office, registered a woman in his room at 12:02 a.m. on April 4, 2012. Secret Service investigators determined the woman was a prostitute, The Post reported.

Dach denied to investigators hiring a prostitute or bringing anyone to his room, and denied the allegations detailed in The Post’s new report through his attorney. The story also notes that Dach now works full-time at the State Department and Dach’s father Leslie is a prominent Democratic donor.

From The Post:

Within the inspector general’s office, investigators and their bosses fought heatedly with each other over whether to pursue White House team members’ possible involvement. Office staffers who raised questions about a White House role said they were put on administrative leave as a punishment for doing so. Later, Edwards, the acting inspector general, resigned amid allegations of misconduct stemming in part from the dispute.

More than a dozen Secret Service agents and military personnel working in advance of an Obama visit to Cartagena got drunk and brought prostitutes back to their hotel rooms at the time, according to CNN. The scandal rocked the agency and cost more than ten Secret Service employees their jobs, in addition to overshadowing the president’s trip to the Summit of the Americas.

Shortly after The Post story was published, White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest dismissed it in a tweet:

Supposed WaPo “exclusive” was previously reported by AP, CBS, ABC, Politico, The Hill & others – 2 years ago. http://t.co/dk9qV0TbJK

— Josh Earnest (@PressSec) October 9, 2014

According to The Post report, former and current Service Service agents were angered by the “radically different” treatment their team members received while the White House refused to fully investigate one of its own.

Read the full report at The Post >

