White House says Trump 'cannot imagine that Russia is pleased' over North Korea missile

The White House says President Donald Trump “cannot imagine that Russia is pleased” with North Korea’s latest missile test because the missile landed so close to Russian soil.

In a statement issued Saturday night, the White House press secretary points out that the missile landed closer to Russia than to Japan.

The White House says North Korea has been “a flagrant menace for far too long.” And it says South Korea and Japan have been watching this situation closely with the U.S.

The statement says the U.S. maintains its “ironclad commitment” to stand with its allies in the face of the serious threat posed by North Korea. And the White House says the latest “provocation” should serve as a call for all nations to implement far stronger sanctions against the North.

