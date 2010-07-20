BREAKING: White House Says Oil Is Also Leaking From The Well*

Photo: BP

UPDATE 2: Admiral Allen says this is a small leak, so far not a problem (via @breakingnews).



UPDATE: Some good news also. The seabed seepage is natural and not related to the Deepwater Horizon.

Very bad news (via Zero Hedge).Turns out oil is leaking from the top of the well — in addition to seepage from the ocean floor.

(AP) A White House spokesman says BP’s ruptured oil well is leaking at the top, along with seepage about two miles away.

Robert Gibbs also says officials are monitoring bubbles that can be seen on an underwater camera.

Leaks could mean the cap on the well has to be opened to prevent oil and gas from escaping elsewhere.

It seems likely BP will remove the containment cap to reduce pressure on the obviously fragile structure. Removing the cap would mean three days of unimpeded discharge while BP prepares siphoning equipment.

