Judge Slaps Down White House Attempt To Appeal Drilling Moratorium

Photo: The White House

A judge has rejected the White House attempt to delay a removal of the deep-water drilling moratorium, reports the AP.



The White House has already said it would comply with the decision of the Louisiana court:

The Justice Department says in court papers that Interior Secretary Ken Salazar has instructed all employees to not take any action to enforce the moratorium. It also says the department is sending letters to operators who received notices of suspension that those notices have no legal effect at this time. The government is seeking a delay in the ruling overturning the moratorium while it appeals the decision. The moratorium had halted approval of any new permits for deep water projects and suspended drilling on 33 exploratory wells. We wouldn’t be surprised to see a new and lesser moratorium, as Ken Salazar intimated yesterday. Regardless, this means drilling is back on! Don’t miss: Pictures Of US Beaches The Oil Spill May Ruin Forever



