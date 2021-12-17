20 photos that show how the White House and the royal family decorate for the holidays

The theme of this year’s White House Christmas decorations, chosen by first lady Dr. Jill Biden, is “Gifts from the Heart.” The East Wing entrance of the White House. ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images The theme of the White House Christmas decorations is chosen by the first lady every year

President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden wrote that “Gifts from the Heart” such as faith, family, friendship, and unity “tie together the heart strings of our lives.” A Marine White House military social aide stands at attention in a hallway of the White House. ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images “The things we hold sacred unite us and transcend distance, time, and even the constraints of a pandemic: faith, family, and friendship; a love of the arts, learning, and nature; gratitude, service, and community; unity and peace. These are the gifts that tie together the heart strings of our lives. These are the Gifts from the Heart,” President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden wrote in a welcome letter at the beginning of the commemorative 2021 White House Holiday Guide

Over 6,000 feet (1,828.80m) of ribbon, 300 candles, 10,000 ornaments, and 78,750 holiday lights were used to decorate the White House. A Christmas tree in the Red Room of the White House. ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images There are also a total of 41 Christmas trees throughout the White House.

The official White House Christmas tree is on display in the Blue Room. The official White House Christmas tree in the Blue Room. ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images The tree is decorated with doves carrying a banner with the names of every US state and territory.

In the East Colonnade, glowing stars and dove cutouts hang amid blue window decorations. Decorations in the East Colonnade. ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images The doves and shooting stars represent “peace and light brought to us all by the service of frontline workers and first responders during the pandemic,” according to the White House Holiday Guide.

The East Landing’s Gold Star Tree honors fallen members of the US military. The Gold Star Tree honoring fallen members of the US military in the East Landing of the White House. Jonathan Ernst/Reuters The gold star ornaments feature the names and ranks of the fallen soldiers, as well as their dates of death.

In the China Room, wreaths comprised of interlocking hands hang on dining chairs. The China Room decorated for Christmas. ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images The China Room displays tableware and china sets used by past presidential families. The table is set with the Obama state china in a nod to their friendship.

Christmas trees in the State Dining Room feature photos of the Bidens, as well as past presidential families. Christmas trees in the State Dining Room. Evan Vucci/AP A photo of the Bidens hangs next to one of the Obamas. Former presidents John F. Kennedy, Franklin D. Roosevelt, and Donald Trump are also pictured with their families.

The main attraction in the State Dining Room is the official 2021 Gingerbread White House, created by White House pastry chef Susan Morrison. Gingerbread houses on display. Evan Vucci/AP Morrison, who is the first female White House pastry chef built the gingerbread White House with 55 sheets of baked gingerbread, 120 pounds (54kg) of pastillage, 35 pounds (16kg) of chocolate, and 25 pounds (11kg) of royal icing. The gingerbread buildings on either side of the White House honor frontline and essential workers with a gingerbread hospital, police station, fire station, gas station, school, post office, and grocery store.

On the other side of the State Dining Room, stockings hang from the mantle in between two large Christmas trees. Christmas trees in the State Dining Room. ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images An engraving in the mantle reads, “I Pray Heaven To Bestow The Best of Blessings Upon This House….”

The Grand Foyer and the Cross Hall decorations center around the “Gift of Faith and Community.” The Cross Hall of the White House. Evan Vucci/AP “The hallway alcoves and tree displays depict wintry scenes of life within our towns and cities, reflecting the solace of faith, the lasting bonds of community, and the perseverance of the American spirit,” the White House Holiday Guide reads.

Windsor Castle, the royal family’s residence in Windsor, England, is also decked out for the holidays. Windsor Castle visible from a street decorated for Christmas in Windsor, UK. Mark Kerrison/In Pictures via Getty Images The streets of Windsor feature royal-themed Christmas decorations.

Each year, members of The Royal Collection Trust decorate the castle for Christmas. A member of the Royal Collection Trust staff puts the finishing touches to a Christmas tree. Chris Jackson/Getty Images The Royal Collection Trust is an organization that manages the royal family’s art collection and public openings of their residences

In the Crimson Drawing Room, a 15-foot (4.57m) Christmas tree glimmers with red ornaments to match the red curtains, carpet, and furniture. The Crimson Drawing Room at Windsor Castle. Steve Parsons/PA Images via Getty Images The Crimson Drawing Room is usually used by Queen Elizabeth for private events.

In St George’s Hall, a 20-foot (6.10m) Christmas tree makes for an impressive holiday display. Members of the Royal Collection Trust put the finishing touches on a Christmas tree in St George’s Hall. Steve Parsons/PA Images via Getty Images The giant tree was grown locally in Windsor Great Park, a 5,000-acre park that used to be a private hunting ground for the royal family.

Members of the Royal Collection Trust covered the tree in hundreds of lights as well as glass and mirrored ornaments. A member of the Royal Collection Trust staff puts the finishing touches on a Christmas tree in St George’s Hall. Steve Parsons/PA Images via Getty Images They stood on ladders to carefully place red and gold ornaments on its branches.

They topped the tree with a traditional angel figure. An angel on top of a Christmas tree at St. George’s Hall. Steve Parsons/PA Images via Getty Images Windsor Castle is open to the public for tours of the Christmas decor from November 25 to January 3.

This year, the castle also features a display of costumes from Christmas pantomimes that Queen Elizabeth and Princess Margaret performed as teenagers. Royal Collection Trust Creator Caroline de Guitaut puts the finishing touches to the Royal Collection’s The Princesses’ Pantomimes costume display. Steve Parsons/PA Images via Getty Images Performed between 1941 and 1944, the shows raised money for the Royal Household Wool Fund providing soldiers with wool for comforters.

The Princesses’ Pantomimes exhibit includes costumes from two shows, “Aladdin” and “Old Mother Red Riding Boots.” Costumes worn by Queen Elizabeth and Princess Margaret in wartime pantomimes. Chris Jackson/Getty Images Queen Elizabeth wore the pink satin and lace dress (pictured above on the far right) in the role of Lady Christina Sherwood in “Old Mother Red Riding Boots.”