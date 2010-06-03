White House Responds To CBO's Brutal Health Care Takedown -- Claims Reform Was Never Going To Save Us

OMB Director Peter Orszag just posted a response to a brutal fiscal analysis of health care reform by CBO Director Doug Elmendorf.



Orszag’s response is conciliatory, saying the White House never said the health care reform would solve the unsustainable budget deficit — although many think this was Obama’s claim.

But Orszag’s says Elmendorf underestimates the fundamental changes reform will bring:

The fact that more action must be taken on the deficit even after enactment of the Affordable Care Act, however, is a distinct question from whether the health legislation helps to improve our fiscal course — which it does.

In particular, CBO estimates that the Act will reduce the deficit by more than $100 billion over the next 10 years and more than $1 trillion in the 10 years after that. That’s more deficit reduction than has been enacted in over a decade.

Perhaps more importantly, the Act has the potential to fundamentally transform our health system into one that delivers better care at lower cost. This potential isn’t fully captured in CBO’s numbers, and that’s appropriate. CBO produces its estimates based on what has happened in the past, and we have never enacted such a fundamental transformation.

