White House Says 55 Guantanamo Prisoners 'No Longer Warrant Protection'

After hiding their names for years, the Obama administration has decided to release the names of 55 Guantanamo Bay prisoners heading to other countries.



In a court order filed Friday, the government decreed the names “no longer warrant protection.”

Currently, 167 detainees are housed at the prison.

Here are the names of the prisoners, first posted by The Wall Street Journal’s Law Blog:

092112 Gitmo Names



