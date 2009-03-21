White House Promises India: No New H-1B Restrictions -- Unless Unemployment Gets Worse

If you think the H-1B issue has been controversial in America, in India they’re apoplectic.



So when a delegation of Indian CEOs visited the White House yesterday to discuss economic and trade issues, they brought up the H-1B controversy.

Obama Administration officials — including Lawrence Summers — assured the Indian business leaders no new wave of protectionist policies was in the works. That is, unless unemployment gets worse.

That’s what the Indians say they were told, anyway.

Press Trust of India: India’s corporate leadership raised the issue of H-1B visa restrictions during their first high level interaction with Obama Administration officials and was assured that there would not be a serious setback to the programme unless unemployment rate in US plummets drastically.

The issue was raised by the visiting CII’s CEO Mission led by Bharati enterprise chairman Sunil Bharati Mittal, who among others met Lawrence Summers, Director of the National Economic Council, at the White House yesterday.

During the meeting, the delegation comprising of top Indian CEOs brought to the notice the concerns about the recent developments in the US with regard to H-1B work visa programme and certain provisions in the stimulus bill.

“I do not see that there would be serious setback to H-1B visa programme or export programme, unless the unemployment rate goes down further in a severe manner,” Mittal, chairman and group CEO of Bharati Enterprise, told PTI in an interview after the meeting.

“They were positive,” Bharati said referring to the response from the Obama Administration officials with regard to these issues raised by the CII delegation. “They believed that US will still remain open,” he said.

During the meeting the officials shared the pressure the administration is facing from the US Congress on the issue of unemployment in the country.

