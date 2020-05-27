White House press secretary defends Trump's false accusation that an MSNBC host murdered his staffer: 'Joe Scarborough brought this up'

Associated Press In this Oct. 11, 2017, file photo, MSNBC television anchor Joe Scarborough takes questions from an audience at forum at the John F. Kennedy School of Government, on the campus of Harvard University, in Cambridge, Mass. The husband of a woman who died accidentally in an office of then-GOP Rep. Joe Scarborough two decades ago is demanding that Twitter remove President Donald Trump’s tweets suggesting Scarborough murdered her. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany defended President Donald Trump's promotion of a false conspiracy theory that MSNBC host Joe Scarborough was involved in the 2001 death of a staffer.

On Tuesday morning, The New York Times published a letter that the staffer Lori Klausutis’ widowed husband, T.J. Klausutis, wrote asking the CEO of Twitter to delete Trump’s tweets promoting the conspiracy.

“The president said this morning that this is not an original Trump thought, and it is not,” McEnany said, pinning the blame for Trump spreading conspiracies about it on a joke Scarborough made on a radio show in 2003.

"The president said this morning that this is not an original Trump thought, and it is not," McEnany said, pinning the blame for Trump spreading conspiracies about it on a joke Scarborough made on a radio show in 2003.

In a Tuesday afternoon briefing, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany defended President Donald Trump’s promotion of a false accusation that MSNBC host and former congressman Joe Scarborough was involved in the death of an staffer.

Over the past several weeks as Scarborough has criticised the Trump administration, Trump has resurfaced the baseless conspiracy theory several times to his 80 million Twitter followers, claiming that police should investigate whether Scarborough, then a Republican representative from Florida, had anything to do with the 2001 death of former staffer Lori Klausutis in his Florida district office.

A medical examiner determined that Klausutis fainted as a result of an undiagnosed heart condition, fell, and hit her head on a desk. The examiner found no evidence that anyone played a role in her death. Since the death was ruled due to natural causes, no one has ever been charged and there is no cold case, as Trump has claimed. Scarborough, the co-host of “Morning Joe” on MSNBC, is now an extremely vocal Trump critic.

On Tuesday morning, The New York Times published a letter that Lori’s widower T.J. Klausutis wrote to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey asking him to delete Trump’s tweets about his late wife’s death from the platform, saying, “the President of the United States has taken something that does not belong him – the memory of my dead wife – and perverted it for perceived political gain.”

Trump doubled down on the conspiracy theory after the letter was published on Tuesday morning, writing,“The opening of a Cold Case against Psycho Joe Scarborough was not a Donald Trump original thought, this has been going on for years, long before I joined the chorus” and calling Scarborough “a nut job.”

When asked if Trump had seen Klausutis’ letter, McEnany said: “I don’t know that he’s seen the letter, but I do know that our hearts are with Lori’s family at this time” before pivoting to blame Scarborough for the conspiracy and attacking both him and his wife, “Morning Joe” co-host Mika Brzezinski.

“Well, I would note that the president said this morning that this is not an original Trump thought, and it is not,” McEnany said. “In fact, in 2003 on Don Imus’ show, it was Don Imus and Joe Scarborough that joked about killing an intern. Joked and laughed about it. So that was, I’m sure, pretty hurtful to Lori’s family, and Joe Scarborough himself brought this up with Don Imus, and Joe Scarborough himself can answer it.”

“It’s Joe Scarborough who has to answer these questions.” McEnany clashed with reporters when asked why Trump is pushing a decades-old conspiracy theory that has been widely debunked concerning a woman who died in Scarborough’s office when he was a congressman pic.twitter.com/TKIrjn9IMF — Bloomberg QuickTake (@QuickTake) May 26, 2020

In the 2003 clip McEnany referenced, Imus jokes, “Don’t be afraid to be funny, because you are funny. You know, I ask you why you won Congress, you said you’d had sex with the intern and then you had to kill her, that’s pretty risky to say,” to which Scarborough replied, “what are you gonna do.” It is unclear whether they were specifically referring to Klausutis.

When ABC News White House reporter Jon Karl noted to McEnany that Trump is not simply a private citizen like Imus spreading conspiracies but the president of the United States and pushed back on her deflections, she attacked Scarborough and Brzezinski for their tweets criticising Trump.

“If we want to start talking about false accusations, we have quite a few we can go through,” she said. “This morning, it was either this morning or yesterday, Mika accused the president of being responsible for 100,000 deaths in this country. That’s incredibly irresponsible, they have dragged his family through the mud, they have made false accusations…and they should be held to account for their falsehoods.”

When Karl again pressed McEnany to address Trump’s tweets specifically, McEnany said, “I would point you back to Joe Scarborough on Don Imus’ show. It’s Joe Scarborough that has to answer these questions.”

