'We're all supposed to pretend this is normal': The White House is reportedly preparing its next budget proposal even though Biden won the election

The Trump administration is planning to prepare its next budget proposal although it will be released next February and cover spending through 2022, according to a report by the Washington Post.

President-elect Joe Biden will take President Donald Trump’s place on January 20.

The decision marks another attempt to reject Biden’s win.

“They’re pretending nothing happened,” an unnamed official told the Post. “We’re all supposed to pretend this is normal, and do all this work, while we know we’re just going to have to throw it away.”

The Trump administration is continuing preparations for its next budget proposal, marking yet another attempt to dismiss President-elect Joe Biden’s 2020 victory, according to a Washington Post report on Tuesday.

Multiple administration officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to the Post, confirmed the decision and told the outlet that they were surprised that the White House is still choosing to create a budget plan despite President Donald Trump’s election loss.

The White House annual budget outlines proposals for government spending and taxes for the upcoming fiscal year. The proposal is usually submitted in February, and is then followed by negotiations in Congress. The upcoming one would cover spending from October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022, the Post noted. This would all take place after Trump is expected to leave office on January 20, 2021.

The White House and White House Office of Management and Budget did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

Though when asked by the Post if the 2022 budget process remained on track, an OMB spokesperson said: “Of course.”

Insider and news networks called the race for Biden last week, but Trump and those in his inner circle continue to push false claims that the president was reelected. His campaign has launched multiple legal challenges to overturn the election results, whereas most Republican officials have largely avoided weighing in on the issue.

On Tuesday, Biden brushed aside the disinformation attacks and called Trump’s refusal to concede an “embarrassment.”

“First of all, we’re already beginning the transition,” Biden said. “We’re well underway.”

The new administration expects to release its budget proposal early next year, the Post reported.

Joseph Zeballos-Roig contributed to this report.

