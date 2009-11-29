White House Posts Photo Of Party Crashers To Its Flickr Page

Not exactly the best way to discourage future attention-crazed White House party crashers: The White House has uploaded an official photo of party crashers Michaele and Tareq Salahi to its Flickr feed.

The Virginia couple crashed a State Dinner with Prime Minister Manmohan Singh of India on Nov. 24. The couple is reportedly trying to get onto a cable TV reality show.

The Secret Service is “deeply concerned and embarrassed” by the breach.

The photo has already been viewed almost 9,000 times and has some 119 comments.

We’re not quite sure why the White House posted the picture — we thought sports TV crews have established a good precedent of not televising streakers and other people who run onto the field.

Maybe it’s good to have a sense of humour, or show some accountability, but it’s also giving the couple the exact kind of attention they want.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.