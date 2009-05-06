White House Plans To Keep Terror Plane Pics Secret

You paid $328,835 for the Air Force mission that forced the evacuation of Goldman Sachs and sent Jersey City office workers fleeing for their lives and now you’ll never get the lousy snapshots that formed the entire rationale for buzzing lower Manhattan.



We can’t say we’re terribly surprised. The Obama administration was terribly embarrassed by this show of incompetence. No doubt it hopes the whole thing will just go away. So far the White House has not responded to calls for the man responsible for the flight, White Hosue Military Office director Louis Caldera, to be fired.

“We have no plans to release them,” an aide to President Obama told The New York Post.

We think this is a terrible idea. For one thing, it’s bound to start conspiracy theories. Allegedly, the sole purpose of the flight was to take new publicity shots of the presidential jet over the city. Without the photos, however, people will be left to speculate whether or not that really was the mission. We’re fully confident the White House is telling the truth about this, but it would be nice to have the photos to confirm this.

We’re not experts in this sort of thing, but can’t someone request the photos under the Freedom of Information Act?

